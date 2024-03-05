NAPE Election Results Announced

Chief Returning Officer of NAPE Mary Shortall announced the results of the 2024 election of the Union’s President and Secretary-Treasurer.

Jerry Earle was acclaimed as the President of the union, Earle, now in his fourth, three-year term in the role, was first elected President in 2015.

Trevor King was acclaimed as the Secretary-Treasurer of the union, returning for his second, three-year term in that role. King was first elected as Secretary-Treasurer in 2019 in a by-election.

Nominations for the positions of President and Secretary-Treasurer closed on March 4 at 4:30 pm.