NAPE delivers porta-potties to Tent City, then city announces reopening of Bannerman Park bathrooms

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

NAPE delivered two port-a-potties to residents of Tent City on Friday. Shortly afterward, the City of St. John’s announced the washrooms in Bannerman Park will reopen at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday marks two months since the first tents pitched in an open field across from Confederation Building to protest the homeless crisis in this province.

But the residents who have formed this tent community, now at the Colonial Building, say it’s time people, and government officials, understood a little more about the people who are risking their lives to bring about change. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.