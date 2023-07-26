News

Naloxone kits available in N.L, as police warn of fentanyl in the community

By Web Team
Published on July 26, 2023 at 8:12 pm

Police in St. John’s are warning the public, of the presence of fentanyl in the community. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, groups say it’s more important than ever to pick up a naloxone kit, for overdose prevention.

