Naloxone kits available in N.L, as police warn of fentanyl in the community

Police in St. John’s are warning the public, of the presence of fentanyl in the community. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, groups say it’s more important than ever to pick up a naloxone kit, for overdose prevention.
Corner Brook-based food hub aims to connect consumers with local farmersBy Web Team — 38 seconds ago
Food First NL is finalizing plans to open a new food distribution centre on the west coast.
As NTV's Don Bradshaw tells us, the Corner Brook-based food hub aims to connect consumers directly with local farmers in the region.
Man arrested for impaired driving in downtown St. John’sBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
The RNC made an arrest overnight in connection with impaired driving and other offences. On Wednesday, at 2:50 a.m., police observed a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on Balsam Street, which is a one-way road. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the vehicle; however, the vehicle did not comply. The vehicle continued to travel west on Livingstone Street toward the intersection with Carter’s Hill, where the vehicle stopped and the male driver exited, fleeing on foot. Police located the man a short distance away from the vehicle, taking him into custody without incident.
The 46-year-old was charged with impaired driving, refusal to provide a breath sample, driving while prohibited, flight from police, and obstruction of justice. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.
Man under arrest after incident in Spaniard’s Bay resolved safelyBy Web Team — 7 hours ago
The incident in Spaniard’s Bay has been safely resolved and one man has been arrested. The Conception Bay Highway at New Harbour is now open. The public can expect a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Original story:
Bay Roberts RCMP is currently responding to an incident on the main road in Spaniard’s Bay, near Restaurant 99.
RCMP says the Conception Bay Highway at New Harbour Road is now closed, and police are asking the public to avoid the area to allow officers to do their work.
Police say they will provide further updates when available.