This Friday and Saturday there will be a music showcase in Carbonear.

Jigs & Reels Radio Jam on Da Rock 2 takes place on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. between Musgrave Street and PF Finn Street.

There will be 36 performers from across the Island.

The event is free and is appropriate for all ages. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.