Murder case called in provincial court; now set over to Tuesday afternoon

Last week’s murder case in Outer Cove was called in provincial court this morning. Ibrahim Alahmad, originally from Syria but living in St. John’s, appeared by teleconference from the hospital. The duty counsel said Alahmad has not been able to speak to a lawyer yet, but hopes that will happen today.

The case was set over until tomorrow afternoon.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and breaching court orders. The 36-year-old was charged two days after the body of a mother of five was found in an abandoned house in Outer Cove.

He had been arrested twice before with assaulting the woman – in December 2023 and January of this year. On both occasions, he was released on bail.