MUNFA raising concerns about Presidential Search Committee’s recent announcement

The MUNFA Executive is concerned by the Presidential Search Committee’s (PSC) recent announcement that a private executive search firm will once again be used to find Memorial University’s next president.

MUNFA’s 2023 strike put Collegial Governance into the public eye, with students, staff, and the broader public showing strong support. Some minor improvements in collegial governance have been made, but the decision to use a private executive search firm for yet another Presidential Search is concerning.

NTV News spoke with the president of MUNFA, and will have more on this during the Sunday Evening Newshour.