As of today, the community walk-in clinic located on Mundy Pond Road in St John’s, will be offering telephone bookings for a limited number of daily appointments.

Patients with non-urgent issues can book an appointment for the following day by calling 709-777-0800.

The telephone booking line will be operated on a first come, first served basis and will be open beginning at 6:00 a.m. Monday to Thursday each week.

Walk-in services will continue to be available during normal clinic hours.