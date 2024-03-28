MUN students union hosting town hall about Budget 2024: demanding answers

Following the provincial budget, MUNSU is holding a town hall to call on government for cuts to the tuition offset grant.

In a statement, MUNSU wrote:

Town Hall 2024 Press Release

MUNSU has invited political and administrative leaders to a student town hall taking place on Monday, April 22nd, 2024 at 7pm at the Breezeway Cafe & Bar.

After Budget 2024 slashed $13.6 million from the tuition offset grant as part of the Furey government scheme to completely eliminate tuition offset funding, students have questions for their leaders. Invited to participate in this town hall are:

Andrew Furey, Premier

Tony Wakeham, Leader of the Opposition

Jim Dinn, Leader of the Third Party

Neil Bose, MUN President and Vice-Chancellor pro tempore

Glenn Barnes, MUN Board of Regents Chair

Following years of steady cuts to Memorial by successive governments, the Furey government put the nail in the coffin of NL’s only university. In 2022, the same year the province boasted of a $323.1 million surplus, the provincial government began its scheme to cut Memorial’s yearly operating grant by $68.4 million. These massive cuts to post-secondary funding pushed the University to skyrocket tuition for prospective students. This unexpected increase has blindsided young people who had planned to attend Memorial and budgeted according to the 22-year tuition freeze. This new tuition scheme has made university unattainable for many in our province. After the Furey government cuts, MUN’s undergraduate program enrollment dropped by nearly 20%. Many of those who enrolled and were able to get a loan will be starting their careers on a mountain of debt. The cost of a degree for both domestic and out-of-province students is now $27,280, compared to $90,930 for international students. In a province with an average median income of $33,200, the opportunity for post-secondary education is now only given to those who can afford it. International students, who make up approximately 20% of undergraduate students, are now faced with the highest tuition in Atlantic Canada should they choose to attend Memorial. International students do not qualify for grants or loans. The town hall will take place at 7pm at the Breezeway on April 22, 2024 as students call upon their elected representatives as well as their university administration to listen to and answer their concerns about student wellbeing in the province.