Multiple incidents keep emergency crews busy

Personnel with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) were kept busy on Sunday responding to multiple calls for service.

Crews responded to a single-vehicle mishap on the Outer Ring Road, near Portugal Cove Road shortly before 4:00 p.m.. The driver of a car lost control, winding up in the median of the highway. There were no injuries reported following that incident.

At about 7:30 p.m. crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road. A taxicab sustained significant damage from the collision, after which the driver of the second vehicle involved drove from the scene. Again, no injuries were reported.

Two additional collisions required attention from SJRFD. Neither a minor incident on Hamlyn Road shortly before noon nor a collision near Columbus Drive and Bay Bulls Road shortly before 7:00 p.m. resulted in any serious injuries.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. firefighters were called to a popular downtown gelato and coffee shop following reports of a fire. When crews arrived at The Parlour on Military Road they found a small fire had started in a coffee roaster, filling the business with smoke. Firefighters were able to quickly clear the smoke from the establishment. It is not believed that business will be affected.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. crews responded to a dramatic single-vehicle crash in the centre of St. John’s that saw an SUV crash through the front of an auto repair shop. No injuries were reported.