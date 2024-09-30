Dramatic single-vehicle crash damages centre-city garage

A dramatic single-vehicle crash late Sunday evening has caused significant damage to garage in the centre of St. John’s.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the incident, on Freshwater Road. The driver of a westbound SUV is reported to have lost control of the vehicle, crossing to the opposite side of the road, and crashing through the front of Killick Tire and AutoCare. The crash destroyed two large garage doors and knocked down a support column. The vehicle also sustained extensive damage in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was assessed at the scene, but did not require further medical attention. Police closed a portion of Freshwater Road in the immediate area to facilitate an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The incident was one of multiple calls to which crews with St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded on Sunday.

There were no injuries reported following a single-vehicle crash on Freshwater Road late Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)