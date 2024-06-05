Mount Pearl Awards Contract for New Community Centre

The City of Mount Pearl awarded a $15,547,218 contract to JMJ Holdings Ltd. to design and build a new community centre at the Team Gushue Sports Complex.



The need for a new community hub was identified in the City’s 2019 Recreation Master Plan. The study suggested a new facility was necessary to replace the aging Park Place Community Centre.



This new facility can be taken advantage of year-round, with a splash pad that transforms into an outdoor ice-skating rink during the winter.

The building will include a multi-purpose space equipped with a stage and retractable bleachers. This area is designed to accommodate a wide range of events with a seating capacity of 500 and standing room for approximately 1000.