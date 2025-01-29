Motorists ticketed in central for operating uninsured vehicles

Three motorists were recently stopped and ticketed between Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor by RCMP NL for operating vehicles without insurance.

On Jan. 28, police stopped a vehicle with expired registration on Roe Avenue in Gander. The driver, a 25-year-old man, had a suspended licence and was operating a vehicle without insurance.

Later in the evening, shortly before 11:30 p.m., Gander RCMP stopped a vehicle on Byrd Avenue in Gander. The driver, a 40-year-old woman, was operating without a driver’s licence and without insurance.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP stopped a vehicle on Lincoln Road. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was operating an uninsured vehicle without a valid driver’s licence.

All three drivers were ticketed and the vehicles were seized and impounded.