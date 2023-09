Roads on the Avalon Peninsula, central, and parts of the south coast are wet with some areas of fog. Across the west coast and up the Great Northern Peninsula, roads are dry.

In Labrador, there are a few showers in western areas resulting in wet roads, elsewhere roads are dry.

Marine Atlantic and provincial ferries are operating on time.

There are no flight delays at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and the Deer Lake Regional Airport this morning.