It will cost less to fill up on most fuels after the latest adjustment from the Public Utilities Board.

On the Island, diesel has decreased by 6.3 cents per litre and diesel in western Labrador is down by 6.2 cents.

Stove oil heating fuel on the Island has decreased by 5.02 cents and stove oil heating fuel in western Labrador has decreased by 5.55 cents per litre.

Furnace oil dropped 2.99 cents and propane is down 0.5 cents.

The only fuel to increase was gasoline which is up by 1.9 cents.