Morning traffic update

Roads across the province are clear and dry with good visibility in most areas. There are some areas of fog on the southeastern Avalon Peninsula. Throughout the day, there should be high volumes of traffic on the roadways since it is the last day of the long weekend.

Watch for moose and drive carefully.

Air Canada Flight 1573 from Toronto scheduled for this afternoon at the St. John’s International Airport is delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and at the Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Marine Atlantic is on time and provincial ferries are also on time.