Monday’s forecast; new week, new weather pattern!

Well… it’s Monday and we’ve started a new work week. For many of you (not me) today is a stat holiday and you get to enjoy one more day of rest before the work week truly begins tomorrow… Tuesday. I think Tuesday is the worst day of the week, but that’s a subject for another day.
We are certainly starting off chilly across the Province this morning, with most areas at or below the freezing mark. According to 511nl.ca, most roads are being reported as bare this morning, while a few are being reported as partly covered through central and western Newfoundland and southeastern Labrador.
Weather-wise today, we are going cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across the Province with numerous areas of flurries. There will be some sunshine over eastern Labrador and the South Coast of Newfoundland. Temperatures will struggle to climb above zero, with the coldest readings being found in northern and western Labrador and the warmest over southern areas of the Island.
Late last week it was looking like we may see a strong low-pressure centre pass close enough to eastern Newfoundland that heavy rain or snow was a possibility. Over the weekend that shifted, and the low is now forecast to be far enough east that we will not see anything more than an uptick in the breeze during the middle part of the week.
So now, as far as weather goes this week… it does look fairly tranquil through this week, with the next chance of significant weather on the horizon for the coming weekend.
I’ll have another update for you later today!
Eddie