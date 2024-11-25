Monday sees less rain across the Island after soggy weekend for many

Many areas of the Island saw another exceptionally soggy weekend, leading to some all-time November rainfall records being broken. St. John’s was one of those areas where the record fell early Sunday morning.
Since then, we have certainly added to the total and the difference is more stark. It should be noted that the record I’m mentioning here is for the airport location of climatic data records, which goes as far back as 1942. There is data that goes back to the late 1800s in the St. Johns area, and if we include that we are encroaching on all-time monthly rainfall record.
Bonavista is another location that has shattered it’s records for rainfall for the month of November… and ever! Justin Beaudreau (Meteorologist with ECCC NL) tweeted this over the weekend, and it helps to put into perspective just how rainy it’s been this month in that location.
Today the weather across NL will be on the drier side of things, but not completely dry… especially on the Northern Peninsula. Here is what we can expect today, per region.
- Eastern Newfoundland
- Partly to mostly cloudy this morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. There will be areas of showers and/or drizzle and patches of fog. Highs reach the upper single digits and wind speeds will be light under an area of low pressure.
- Central Newfoundland
- Cloudy to mostly cloudy. The day will be dry from Grand Falls-Windsor points east. West of Grand Falls-Windsor there will be showers and light rain through much of the day. Highs in the mid single digits.
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Periods of rain. Heavy at times.
- The Northern Peninsula
- Periods of rain that will be heavy at times. It will also be windy in this area with steady easterlies. Winds along the coast will be sustained at 45 to 60 km/h. The rain will start to end from north to south later in the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-single digits.
- The West Coast
- Periods of rain and/or showers. The showers will be less prevalent along the Gulf and more prevalent inalnd over higher terrain. It will be breezy. Highs in the mid single digits.
- The South Coast
- Partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 7.
- Labrador
- Generally cloudy with areas of rain and/or snow near the Straits. Along the coast there will be rain, but inland over higher terrain there will be snow. Highs in Goose Bay to Cartwright points south will be near 2. Farther north and int he west highs will be near 0 or a bit below.
I’ll have a complete forecast as to what we can expect this week this afternoon.
Have a great Monday!