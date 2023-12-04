Monday evening forecast; the snow ends, but a cold week is ahead

The snow will end from west to east and north to south over eastern Newfoundland tonight, generally by midnight. Snow flurries and snow showers remain across the island’s eastern half overnight and through Tuesday, but the accumulating snow will be done with.
The remainder of the week looks to be chilly, with on-and-off flurries. Labrador will start the week quietly, but snow will move into the coast in a couple of waves for midweek and late week again. I break the forecast down on tonight’s NTV Evening News Hour!