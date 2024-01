Chief Mise’l Joe is retiring as administrative chief of the Miawpukek First Nation effective Wednesday.

The council issued a press release making the announcement on Facebook Monday. During the Christmas break, Chief Joe had discussions with his family and decided it was time to focus on his health and his family.

He will continue to serve as Saqamaw (Traditional Chief). Vice Chief Harvey Drew will serve as interim Chief until a by-election can be held Jan. 26.