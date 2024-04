Housing Minister Fred Hutton and Minister of Immigration, Population Growth and Skills Gerry Byrne will make a housing announcement today in Corner Brook.

The ministers will highlight Budget 2024 housing investments. The announcement takes place at the Vine Place Community Centre.

The ministers will be joined by Acting Chief of Qalipu First Nation Jenny Brake, Mayor Jim Parsons, and Pamela Gill, city councillor and chair of the City of Corner Brook Community Partners Standing Committee.