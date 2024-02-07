Minister Parsons Announces Funding for Tourism Organization

Tourism Southwest Inc. located on the Southwest Coast of the Island, is receiving $37,526 through the Business Development Support Program from the provincial government.

This funding will allow Tourism Southwest to continue the implementation of its multi-year marketing strategy. So far, the company has developed a new website and social media presence. It has updated branding, working on the development of short videos to use in social media and a partnership with the Western Destination Management Organization.

The company represents several accommodation operators on the Southwest Coast.

The provincial contribution leverages a $53,994 investment from Tourism Southwest for a total investment of $91,520.