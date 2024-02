On Thursday the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada Soraya Martinez Ferrada will participate in discussions at the 2024 Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador Annual Conference and Trade Show.

Hospitality NL’s Annual Conference and Trade Show is the premier tourism trade show in the province where suppliers can meet with tourism stakeholders.

The conference and trade show is taking place at the Delta Hotels St. John’s Conference Centre.