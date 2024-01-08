Minister Howell Announces Recipients of Safe, Caring and Inclusive Schools Special Initiatives Grants

The provincial government is providing $12,500 in grants to 26 public schools this year as part of the Safe, Caring and Inclusive Schools Special Initiatives Grants.

The Safe, Caring and Inclusive Schools Special Initiatives Grants aim to support specific initiatives in schools that are focused on students. Schools are recognized for achieving safe, caring and inclusive learning environments, promoting positive school climates, and sustaining safe and inclusive communities that celebrate equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell announced the recipients of the grants last Thursday.