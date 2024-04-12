Minister Crocker Announces Team NL Chef Team for the 2025 Canada Summer Games

The Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, is announcing the Team NL Chefs for the 2025 Canada Summer Games.

The Chef Team, which is comprised of the Chef de Mission and Assistant Chefs de Mission, is appointed by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation. The team provides planning, leadership and operational support for Team NL, in partnership with Sport Newfoundland and Labrador, prior to and during the Games.

The Chef de Mission for Team NL will be Jamie Randell. Working alongside the Chef will be Assistant Chefs de Mission Frank Humber, Allison Sturge and Mike Summers. Biographies for each of the individuals are provided in the backgrounder below.

The 2025 Canada Summer Games Team NL Mission Staff will be announced in the coming weeks. Team NL Mission Staff act as a liaison between designated sport team(s), the Chef Team and the host society performing several roles, which support their designated sport team.

The 2025 Canada Summer Games are taking place in St. John’s from August 8-24, 2025. The Canada Games are the country’s largest amateur multi-sport event and is held every two years, alternating between summer and winter events.