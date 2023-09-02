MHA says bus ride for some students at Newtown Elementary will double this fall

With back to school on the minds of many this weekend, parents are expressing concern that the length of time their children will be on the school bus this year, has reportedly doubled.

Independent MHA for Mount Pearl-Southlands Paul Lane says he has heard from irate parents, who say they have young kids who live about five minutes from Newtown Elementary School. He says what was once a 20 minute bus ride, will now be a 40 minute ride on the bus every morning, and afternoon for many students.

Lane says he contacted the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, and was told that one less bus will be operating at the Newtown Elementary in September. Lane says the school district needs to re-examine their bussing policies.