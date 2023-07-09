Metro police make arrests for drinking and driving

The Provincial Government has announced seven new appointments to the Memorial University Board of Regents.

Appointed for three-year terms, the new members include: Bob Hallett; Dr. Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain; Justin Ladha; Chief Brendan Mitchell; Nathalie Pender; Tim Powers; and Lynn Zurel.

The Board of Regents, along with Memorial University’s Senate, is responsible for all matters related to programming, qualifications of employees, and all other matters deemed to be in the best interest of the institution. The Board of Regents consists of individuals with a diverse range of knowledge and expertise.

In May, amendments were made to modernize the Memorial University Act. These amendments included changes to the governance structure of the Board of Regents to allow for teaching staff on the board. Memorial University and the Memorial University Faculty Association requested the addition to the board.