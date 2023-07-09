Justice News

Metro police make arrests for drinking and driving

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 9, 2023 at 12:07 pm

Police were busy this weekend, arresting a pair of impaired drivers in the metro region.
Early Sunday morning, the RNC arrested a 49-year-old man who was nearly two times over the legal limit. His license was suspended and his vehicle impounded.
Late Saturday night, police also arrested a 31-year-old. His vehicle was also impounded.

Post Views: 24



Scroll to top