Metro police make arrests for drinking and driving

Police were busy this weekend, arresting a pair of impaired drivers in the metro region.
Early Sunday morning, the RNC arrested a 49-year-old man who was nearly two times over the legal limit. His license was suspended and his vehicle impounded.
Late Saturday night, police also arrested a 31-year-old. His vehicle was also impounded.
Kevin Fagan appointed as new Chairperson of the PUBBy Ben Cleary — 60 mins ago
On Friday the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced the appointment of Kevin Fagan as Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of Public Utilities (PUB). Mr. Fagan’s appointment is for a seven-year term.
According to a release issued by the Province, Fagan has worked in various regulatory roles in the electric utility industry for approximately 40 years. Most recently as Vice President, Regulatory and Stakeholder Relations at Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro.Post Views: 21
Two MUNFA members appointed to Board of Regents at Memorial UniversityBy Ben Cleary — 47 mins ago
The Provincial Government has announced seven new appointments to the Memorial University Board of Regents.
Appointed for three-year terms, the new members include: Bob Hallett; Dr. Ashrafee Tanvir Hossain; Justin Ladha; Chief Brendan Mitchell; Nathalie Pender; Tim Powers; and Lynn Zurel.
The Board of Regents, along with Memorial University’s Senate, is responsible for all matters related to programming, qualifications of employees, and all other matters deemed to be in the best interest of the institution. The Board of Regents consists of individuals with a diverse range of knowledge and expertise.
In May, amendments were made to modernize the Memorial University Act. These amendments included changes to the governance structure of the Board of Regents to allow for teaching staff on the board. Memorial University and the Memorial University Faculty Association requested the addition to the board.Post Views: 19
Police search for escaped prisoner in Grand Falls-WindsorBy Web Team — 13 hours ago
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP are looking for 23-year-old Joshua Osbourne, who escaped police custody Saturday night.
He was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Cromer Avenue near the provincial court. Osbourne was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is not believed to be a risk to public safety.
Osbourne was wearing a red sleeveless shirt and sweat pants, but police suspect he may have removed his top and is possibly shirtless. He has tattoos on both upper arms.
Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Joshua Osbourne is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 321