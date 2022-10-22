Metro area schools, post-secondary institutes closed because of deteriorating weather

Schools in the metro region are closed for the day on Wednesday due to inclement weather expected in the region.

Memorial University closed its St. John’s campus at 12:30 p.m. because of deteriorating weather. The College of the North Atlantic has also closed its campuses in eastern Newfoundland.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm expected on the eastern Avalon from this morning to this evening.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.