Memorial University reopens application process for nursing satellite sites

Memorial University has reopened the application process for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program at its three satellite sites for residents.

Successful applicants can study in either Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor or Happy Valley-Goose Bay this upcoming fall. Applications are open until June 14.

New applicants will receive a new $8,000 tuition incentive during the first two years of the program. This will be in $2,000 installments per semester over four semesters. The Department of Health and Community Services is funding the incentive.

Memorial University added seats to its Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program two years ago. The three sites will allow more qualified in-province applicants the opportunity to start their nursing degrees this September.