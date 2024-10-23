Medical benefits available for early learning workforce, cost shared by province

Early Childhood Educators and other staff working in regulated child care services in the province can now participate in a medical benefits program that is cost shared by the province.

Minister of Education John Haggie will address media with more information at 1:00pm this afternoon. But what we do know is funding will be provided to regulated child care services on the Operating Grant Program to cover 60 per cent of the premium cost to access benefits.

The employee will be responsible for the remaining 40 per cent of the cost. Coverage provides medical benefits, including employee assistance programming, and options for dental coverage and family benefits. Regulated child care services that do not participate in the Operating Grant Program can access the medical benefits program but will not receive Provincial Government funding to cover any portion of the costs.

NTV News will provide more details as they become available.