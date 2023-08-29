MCP to cover drivers’ medicals for seniors 75 years of age or older

The Department of Health and Community Services has announced changes to fees associated with drivers’ medicals for seniors 75 years of age or older.

Effective immediately, physicians will now bill MCP directly for this service.

The new coverage for age-related driver medical examinations is retroactive to April 1, 2023. Any seniors who have been charged for this service will be reimbursed up to the $100 amount of the fee code established by the government and the medical association.

To be eligible for reimbursement, seniors must provide a receipt indicating that an age-related Driver’s Medical Examination was provided and paid for on or after April 1, 2023. This coverage does not apply to examinations not related to age, as well as all examinations prior to April 1.