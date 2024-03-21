Massive police presence at Confederation Building as fisheries protesters return

There is a massive police presence at Confederation Building this morning as fisheries protesters have returned for a second day. There are officers on the scene in tactical gear and armed officers behind the line of officers in tactical gear.
The government is still trying to deliver its annual budget, which had to be postponed yesterday when protesters blocked the entrances to the building. The province says Budget 2024 will be delivered today with lock-in starting at 9:45 a.m.
John Efford is calling for the harvesters and processors to remain peaceful as they close in around the entrance of the building. Harvesters are closed in around the Public Gallery entrance. One just yelled “we’ve already broken the injunction now and they haven’t done anything”.
On Wednesday, there was chaos on Confederation Hill. While harvesters say the intention was for a peaceful protest, events this morning quickly escalated when police began using horses to break up the crowd of protesters blocking the public gallery entrance as staff tried to enter the building. One protester and a police officer were injured after clashes between harvesters and the RNC. In a statement Wednesday afternoon, the RNC says both of the mounted unit horses were struck by demonstrators which forced them to retreat. Police say there are specific criminal code violations for injuries against law enforcement animals which they plan to pursue.
Premier Andrew Furey says he wants to have continued dialogue with the FFAW – not splinter groups within the fishery. Opposition Leader Tony Wakeham says it’s time for the premier to become more involved with fish harvesters.
Free enterprise is what these fish harvesters say they are asking for. FFAW secretary-treasurer Jason Spingle says it means all processing caps in the provinces need to be lifted, new processing licences need to be granted, and all restrictions should be removed on outside buyers.
Late Wednesday, a Supreme Court judge granted an injunction preventing protesters from blocking access to the building. The provincial government applied for the injunction after protesting fish harvesters blocked the entrances to the complex, preventing the finance minister from delivering the provincial budget.
Police are warning residents of traffic delays in the area.
NTV’s Bailey Howard and Beth Penney are at the Confederation Building and will be providing updates.