Masks required at health care facilities as of today

Beginning today, masking is once again required in all clinical areas of hospitals and health care facilities in the province, including long-term care facilities.

This applies to visitors, support persons, clients, patients visiting clinics and emergency departments, and health care workers.

Facilities are seeing an increase in respiratory illness.

Masking guidelines will be re-evaluated by March 31, 2025.

These requirements do not apply to patients admitted to hospital or long-term care residents.