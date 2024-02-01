Masking requirements temporarily coming back to N.L. health care facilities starting Monday

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising that masking is temporarily required in all clinical areas in hospitals and health-care facilities, including congregate living and long-term care facilities, effective Monday, Feb. 5, at 8 a.m.

Updated masking requirements in clinical areas apply to visitors/support persons, clients, patients (outpatient clinics and emergency departments) and health-care workers. With health-care facilities seeing an increase in respiratory illness, these updated masking requirements are to help reduce the spread of infection. NL Health Services will continue to monitor epidemiology, hospitalizations and outbreaks and masking guidelines will be re-evaluated March 31.

The public is also reminded that self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness remains in effect and physical distancing is encouraged to the greatest extent possible.

Masking

Visitors/support persons, clients and patients (outpatient clinics and emergency departments) are required to wear a well-fitted medical mask in all clinical areas, including in waiting areas for health-care services/appointments, clinical care/treatment areas and while visiting patients and long-term care residents. These requirements do not apply to patients admitted to hospital or long-term care residents.

Reminder: Individuals who are seeking or receiving health-care services who are symptomatic (i.e. experiencing any one or more symptoms of COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms) are required to wear a mask upon entry and at all times while inside the health-care facility. Visitors/support persons who are feeling unwell or sick should not visit patients/residents or accompany others to appointments.

Masks are available at health-care facilities across the province. Individuals can wear their own medical mask or a mask provided at the health-care facility. Cloth masks and masks with exhalation valves are not permitted.

Self-screening for COVID-19/respiratory illness