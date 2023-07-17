Marystown company facing charges under OHS Act

Aylwards (1986) Limited of Marystown has been charged with violations under Newfoundland and Labrador’s Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations.

The charges result from an investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety division following an incident, which occurred in October 2021, involving an alleged violation of a stop work order at a hardware store in Gander.

The company has been charged with three violations, which relate to its alleged failure as an employer to:

Comply with a stop work order issued regarding a required inspection of a forklift; Provide the information, instruction, training, supervision and facilities to ensure a safe workplace; and Meet the requirements of the appropriate Canadian Standards Association (CSA) standard for forklifts regarding operator qualifications.

The company’s first appearance is scheduled for Aug. 22, 2023 at Provincial Court in Gander.