Mary Shortall elected Federal NDP President

Labour activist Mary Shortall has been elected President of the Federal NDP, during the party’s national convention in Ontario this weekend.

Shortall says there is a lot of excitement in the party right now, and says she’s honoured to have been elected president. She will work closely with her vice-president, as well as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

Earlier this month, the NDP formed a government in Manitoba. Shortall says this win has stirred up excitement throughout the party, and says the future looks bright.