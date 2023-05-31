Marine Atlantic delays fee hike

Marine Atlantic is delaying the start of its fee hike that was set to begin tomorrow.



In April the corporation announced the fuel surcharge would increase from 13 to 17 per cent on June 1, but that start date has now been pushed to Dec. 1.

The increase was a hot topic in the House of Assembly with the provincial government calling on Canada to step in.

Marine Atlantic says in the meantime they will continue to evaluate ongoing fuel pricing measures, including the federal carbon tax coming this summer.