One of two men arrested in connection with two violent home invasions in St. John’s last fall has been given a prison term 5 years, 6 months and 40 days, minus 279 days (just over 9 months) for time already served.

Justin Haynes was sentenced in provincial court this afternoon.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, robbery and break and enter.