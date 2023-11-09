Man robs store while police are inside

On Wednesday afternoon an RNC officer was conducting an investigation at a business in downtown St. John’s in an unrelated incident when a staff member ran to the back office advising that the store was just robbed.

The officer at scene collected the information and reviewed the CCTV footage and then broadcasted the suspect description over the police radio.

About an hour later, officers located a male walking that matched the robbery suspect. The male was subsequently detained and the 20 year old male was arrested for armed robbery. The male was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation.