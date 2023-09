Overnight RNC Patrol Services were at a gas station on Adelaide Street in St. John’s fuelling up their patrol vehicles.

While there, police observed a male walking toward the gas station who was known to police. The officers were aware that the male was on a court order to remain inside his residence between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

As a result, the man was arrested and he was transported to the lockup on several breaches of his court-issued release order.