Man jumps out second story window in attempt to evade police

Around 1:30 a.m. the RNC responded to a 911 hang-up call on Stabb Crescent in St Johns.

While officers were inside determining everything was okay, they noticed a man run upstairs. When officers went outside to leave they located the man laying on the concrete in pain and screaming for help.

The man was on conditions and jumped out of a second-story window to avoid being detected. The 42-year-old man was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

The accused was charged with breaching his curfew, failure to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, breach of a no-contact condition with a resident inside the home, and, failure to remain away from the area.

The accused will appear before a judge at a later date.