Man injured following knife attack at Corner Brook’s Greenwood Inn

Police responded to a report of an assault in progress last night at the Greenwood Inn in Corner Brook. Upon arrival medical personnel were treating a 19 year old man for lacerations to his face and head.

After a police investigation, it was revealed that two young men took refuge in the hotel lobby after being chased by two older male suspects. According to an RNC report, the suspects had followed the two men into the hotel lobby and engaged in a fight.

One of the suspects, allegedly, brandished a knife and cut the forehead of the victim. After the assault both suspects fled on foot, and one punched and broke the glass of the main entrance of the inn.

The victim received medical attention at Western Regional Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.