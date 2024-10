At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, the RNC in St. John’s were conducting patrols on Polina Road when they observed a wanted 40-year-old male.

Police attempted to arrest the man who fled on foot. Once caught the male continued to fight with officers who were forced to deploy pepper spray.

He was then taken into custody and transported to the lockup on five outstanding warrants and an additional charge of resisting arrest.