Man facing list of charges pertaining to threatening behaviour in St. John’s

On Wednesday afternoon the RNC responded to a residence in the west end of St. John’s for allegations of threatening behaviour.

Officers interviewed two residents who advised that they were receiving death threats from a former ex-boyfriend of the female complainant.

The 22-year-old male suspect was located in the center city of St. John’s later in the day.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of threats of bodily harm.

Subsequently, The RNC Major Crime Unit had several complaints from this year from the same victim that were also under investigation. As a result, the man was further charged with four counts of assault, two counts of assault with a weapon or imitation, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and one count of criminal harassment.

The man was held to appear in court this morning.