Man facing list of charges including attempting to disarm a police officer

On Sunday afternoon RNC officers were called to a report of threatening behaviour in the Gould’s.

Officers were informed that a male had threatened a family and retreated into his residence.

As officers approached the male, he became combative, refused to comply with police commands became assaultive and attempted to disarm one of the officers.

The 41-year-old male was arrested and conveyed to the St. John’s City Lock-up.

The man was charged with mischief by interfering with lawful use of property, two counts of breach of a probation order, resisting arrest, and attempting to disarm a police officer.