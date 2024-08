At 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Corner Brook RNC, Corner Brook Fire Department, and Paramedics from NL Health Services responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Reid Street and Humber Park.

EMS located a cyclist trapped underneath a vehicle. The cyclist was provided resuscitation measures however he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The matter is not considered criminal at this time however the matter remains under investigation.