Man Charged with Indecent Exhibition in St. John’s

The RNC has charged a man with indecent exhibition in St. John’s.

On the evening of Oct. 7, police received a report that a man had been exposing himself on a residential property in the area of Froude Avenue. Today, the RNC arrested a 58-year-old man from St. John’s and charged him with indecent exhibition. The accused was released on conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.