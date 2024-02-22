Man charged in Torbay attempted murder headed to trial in May

A man suspected of trying to shoot and kill a man in Torbay last year will go to trial in the spring.

When David Peter Reardon appeared in provincial court in St. John’s this morning via telephone from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary, lawyers agreed to have the five-day trial begin in May.

Reardon faces an attempted murder charge, along with several other counts, including aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, pointing a firearm, carelessly using a firearm and breaching court orders that banned him from having or using a weapon.

The 51-year-old was arrested as a result of an incident that happened just before midnight on March 18 of last year at a house in Torbay, near the Foodland supermarket. The shooting victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the men know each other.