Just after 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the RNC responded to a report of unknown trouble at a residence in the east end of St. John’s.

Responding officers learned that a female resident was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Police conducted an investigation and arrested and charged a 39-year-old male with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court this morning.