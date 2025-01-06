Man arrested for impaired operation and unsafe storage of firearm

Following a report of a suspected impaired driver on Jan. 3, a 65-year-old man was arrested by Clarenville RCMP for impaired operation and unsafe storage of a firearm.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 3, police received the report of a possible impaired driver. A short time later, officers located the described vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Clarenville and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, officers observed a firearm inside the vehicle that was not stored in a safe manner. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The firearm was seized. The man was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples over the legal limit.

The man’s vehicle was impounded and his license suspended. The driver was released to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired operation, impaired operation over 80 mgs%, and unsafe storage of a firearm.