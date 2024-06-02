Man arrested for break and enter in west end St. John’s

What started as police trying to help a man who appeared to have fallen off his bike, ended with a 42 year old man in handcuffs.

While patrolling the west end of St. John’s, RNC officers stopped to assist a pedestrian who appeared to have fallen off of their bike into the roadway.

As this occurred, a nearby homeowner approached and advised that the individual in distress had just broken into their house. The accused individual then attempted to flee the area on foot but was quickly arrested by officers.

The 42 year old male was charged with Break and Enter x 2, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Breach of Probation and Breach of Release Order x 4. Further to that it was also discovered that the male was currently wanted via outstanding arrest warrant. The male was held to appear in court in the morning.